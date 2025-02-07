IGP Announces Reward For Bannu Police
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 07, 2025 | 03:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) The newly appointed Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Zulfiqar Hameed, has announced cash rewards for police officers who fought against terrorists in Bannu district a couple of days ago.
An official statement said on Friday that IGP Zulfiqar Hameed lauded the Bannu Police, acknowledging their continuous acts of bravery. He highlighted their recent successful defense against a terrorist attack in the Mandan area of Bannu.
Praising the police force, IG Zulfiqar Hameed stated that the KP Police are fully capable of tackling terrorism. As a token of appreciation, he announced cash rewards for the officers who successfully repelled the attack.
Following the IG’s orders, DPO Bannu Ziauddin visited the Fateh Khel checkpoint and distributed cash rewards to the courageous officers on the spot.
it needs to a mention here that late at night, 10-15 armed terrorists launched an assault on the Fateh Khel police post, using both light and heavy weapons.
A fierce exchange of gunfire ensued for half an hour, forcing the terrorists to flee in an injured state. During a subsequent search operation, blood stains and an unexploded hand grenade were discovered at the scene, indicating that the assailants suffered casualties.
