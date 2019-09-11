IGP applauds police officials for security arrangements

Inspector General of Police Punjab capt (r) Arif Nawaz Khan praised police officers and officials for performing their duties with commitment and dedication during Muharram

He further said that in hot weather, long duty hours and despite of terror threat, the spirit of personnel was high while performing their duties to maintain law and order on Ashura day.

In his wireless message to the force IGP said that during Muharram ul Haram, the police provided security to 9107 processions and 36,138 majalis and proved that despite limited resources and tough circumstances, nothing could shake the determination of police force.

IG Punjab further said that "I offer my congratulations to all police force including district police, Elite Force, Punjab Highway Patrol, PC, Dolphin, PRU, wireless staff, traffic staff, control room staff, volunteers and ministerial staff and said that their performance rightly deserves praise".

He, moreover, said that I would also like to pay thanks to all citizens, notables, scholars of all walks of life and other institutions who cooperated with police force to maintain law and order during Muharram.