UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IGP Applauds Police Officials For Security Arrangements

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 04:17 PM

IGP applauds police officials for security arrangements

Inspector General of Police Punjab capt (r) Arif Nawaz Khan praised police officers and officials for performing their duties with commitment and dedication during Muharram

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab capt (r) Arif Nawaz Khan praised police officers and officials for performing their duties with commitment and dedication during Muharram.

He further said that in hot weather, long duty hours and despite of terror threat, the spirit of personnel was high while performing their duties to maintain law and order on Ashura day.

In his wireless message to the force IGP said that during Muharram ul Haram, the police provided security to 9107 processions and 36,138 majalis and proved that despite limited resources and tough circumstances, nothing could shake the determination of police force.

IG Punjab further said that "I offer my congratulations to all police force including district police, Elite Force, Punjab Highway Patrol, PC, Dolphin, PRU, wireless staff, traffic staff, control room staff, volunteers and ministerial staff and said that their performance rightly deserves praise".

He, moreover, said that I would also like to pay thanks to all citizens, notables, scholars of all walks of life and other institutions who cooperated with police force to maintain law and order during Muharram.

Related Topics

Weather Police Punjab Law And Order Traffic Nawaz Khan All Muharram

Recent Stories

Ukrainian President Abolishes Parliamentary Immuni ..

6 minutes ago

9/11 First Responders Face Rare Diseases, No Accou ..

6 minutes ago

International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) ..

4 minutes ago

71st death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam observed

4 minutes ago

Merchandize trade deficit shrinks 32.96 % in July

4 minutes ago

Office of Venezuela's PDVSA Oil Company Opened in ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.