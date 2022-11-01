IGP appointed as UNSG adviser for peace operations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Faisal Shahkar has been selected by the United Nations Secretary General (UNSG) Antonio Guterres as the Police Advisor for the Department of Peace Operations.

Faisal Shahkar is the first Pakistani to be appointed to the position, as previously people from European and Western countries had been holding it.

Earlier, Faisal Shahkar served as team leader in United Nations Standing Police Capacity. He served at the United Nations Police Division from 2005 to 2008 and from 2011 to 2013 earlier.

He has also served in Liberia and Bosnia Herzegovina for more than three years under the United Nations Mission.

Federal Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi congratulated the IGP Punjab on being selected as Police Advisor at the United Nations. They said that the selection of a Pakistani senior police officer as an advisor at the Department of Peace Operations was a recognition of professional capabilities of the officer.