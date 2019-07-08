UrduPoint.com
IGP Appreciates Lahore Police For Recovering Kidnapped Girl

Muhammad Irfan 38 seconds ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 09:02 PM

IGP appreciates Lahore police for recovering kidnapped girl

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Arif Nawaz Khan on Monday said that CCPO Lahore, DIG Investigation, SP CIA and other police officers deserved congratulations for safely recovering a girl-child Meerab, kidnapped for ransom

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Arif Nawaz Khan on Monday said that CCPO Lahore, DIG Investigation, SP CIA and other police officers deserved congratulations for safely recovering a girl-child Meerab, kidnapped for ransom.

Addressing the cash and commendatory certificates' distribution ceremony among the police officials who recovered Meerab at Central Police Office, he said they effectively used the latest technology with professional excellence to recover the child from Hafizabad, and handed her over safely to her family.

The IGP said that Meerab kidnapping was a challenging case for police, adding that SP CIA Usman Ijaz Bajwa and his team successfully worked in professional way to recover the child harmlessly.

Arif Nawaz Khan directed to carry on working to protect the lives and properties of people with same professionalism to further improve the confidence building between people and police.

He said that SP CIA Usman Ijaz Bajwa and his team professionally investigated the case and cracked it successfully within a short time. He directed all officers to leave no stone unturned for uprooting the criminal elements.

