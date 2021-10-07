UrduPoint.com

IGP Appreciates Performance Of Dispute Resolution Council

Sumaira FH 28 seconds ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman on Thursday visited the dispute resolution council and appreciated its role in the settlement of minor disputes at the community level and providing relief to the people.

The IGP was told that dispute resolution council received 20 applications during the last two weeks related to disputes of various nature and resolved 13 cases of which 45 percent were related to family matters, 45 percent to monetary issues and 10 of miscellaneous nature.

Following the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan to provide relief to the people, the council has been set up in Islamabad which is looking into the cases of civil nature including domestic and monetary disputes and other case of miscellaneous nature.

The IGP appreciated the cooperation and performance of members of the council and said they were assisting to resolve cases.

He said the councils was responsible for amicably resolving the disputes through a proper fact-finding process and work as a jury in the conduct of contested investigations.

He said that the burden on policemen would also decrease and they might get time to effectively handle cases of criminal nature.

The applications related to civil nature, domestic issues, property and monetary cases are forwarded from IGP, DIG (Operations) and SSP (Operations) office to the council and its members try to resolve them after listening to both parties. All Station House Officers (SHOs) have been directed to forward cases of civil nature to the council as the purpose is to provide maximum relief to the citizens through such bodies.

The IGP said that such bodies would help to improve the policing culture and provide immediate relief to the people.

