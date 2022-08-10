IGP appreciates police officers, personnel for best security arrangements in Muharram

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon on Wednesday commended the police officers and personnel for the best and coordinated security measures in Muharram-ul-Haram processions, Majalis and other religious gatherings from Muharram 1st to 10th across the province.

According to Sindh Police spokesman, he also appreciated the performance of traffic police.

IGP Sindh also appreciated the performance of Pakistan Rangers Sindh and other law enforcement agencies in overall security measures and initiatives and lauded the coordination among all the agencies.