IGP appreciates policemen performance

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar on Monday said that it was a good tradition of Punjab police to encourage the officers and personnel who performed excellently during duty, which motivated rest of the force to get rewards for their good performance.

He said that all available resources would be utilized for proper motivation of the officers and personnel who were performing duty of protecting life and property of the citizens with hard work, dutifulness and honesty.

Dr. Usman Anwar felicitated the officials of Punjab Highway Patrol picket Bhago Dayal Sheikhupura for arresting the thief who had stolen more than 6.9 million from Faisalabad and recovered the money.

The IG Punjab encouraged PHP personnel with cash rewards.

According to the details, the team of PHP Post Bhago Dayal stopped the suspicious vehicle on the road. On checking, a white bag was recovered from feet of accused Asif Ali who was sitting on front seat. When the bag was searched, an amount of Rs. 6934,360 was recovered from it.

During the investigation, the accused, Muhammad Asif, revealed that this money was given to him by his colleague Hamad who stole this money from Faisalabad and tasked him to bring it to his home Zafarwal.

On which the PHP Police confirmed the incident by contacting the owner of the money and immediate legal action was taken.

The IG Punjab invited the PHP police team who caught the thief to his office and appreciated their spirit and while congratulating all the five officials, he also awarded 10,000 cash reward each and CC1 certificate to the five officials.

The personnel who received prizes included in-charge PHP post Ashiq Ali, shift in-charge Zafar Iqbal, Ahmed Raza, Zahid Ali and Imtiaz Ali.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that the practical example of duty, honesty and excellence on the part of the PHP team was a bright example for other policemen.

He directed that all the officers and officials should be alert in view of the current situation and ensure the performance of their duties with full honesty.

Those who showed diligence, service and honesty during duty should be encouraged at all levels.

Additional IGP PHP Rao Abdul Kareem, SP Headquarters PHP Mansoor Qamar and SP, PHP Lahore Region Syed Imran Karamat Bukhari and other officers were also present on this occasion.