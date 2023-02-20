UrduPoint.com

IGP Appreciates Policemen Performance

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 20, 2023 | 11:31 PM

IGP appreciates policemen performance

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar on Monday said that it was a good tradition of Punjab police to encourage the officers and personnel who performed excellently during duty, which motivated rest of the force to get rewards for their good performance

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar on Monday said that it was a good tradition of Punjab police to encourage the officers and personnel who performed excellently during duty, which motivated rest of the force to get rewards for their good performance.

He said that all available resources would be utilized for proper motivation of the officers and personnel who were performing duty of protecting life and property of the citizens with hard work, dutifulness and honesty.

Dr. Usman Anwar felicitated the officials of Punjab Highway Patrol picket Bhago Dayal Sheikhupura for arresting the thief who had stolen more than 6.9 million from Faisalabad and recovered the money.

The IG Punjab encouraged PHP personnel with cash rewards.

According to the details, the team of PHP Post Bhago Dayal stopped the suspicious vehicle on the road. On checking, a white bag was recovered from feet of accused Asif Ali who was sitting on front seat. When the bag was searched, an amount of Rs. 6934,360 was recovered from it.

During the investigation, the accused, Muhammad Asif, revealed that this money was given to him by his colleague Hamad who stole this money from Faisalabad and tasked him to bring it to his home Zafarwal.

On which the PHP Police confirmed the incident by contacting the owner of the money and immediate legal action was taken.

The IG Punjab invited the PHP police team who caught the thief to his office and appreciated their spirit and while congratulating all the five officials, he also awarded 10,000 cash reward each and CC1 certificate to the five officials.

The personnel who received prizes included in-charge PHP post Ashiq Ali, shift in-charge Zafar Iqbal, Ahmed Raza, Zahid Ali and Imtiaz Ali.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that the practical example of duty, honesty and excellence on the part of the PHP team was a bright example for other policemen.

He directed that all the officers and officials should be alert in view of the current situation and ensure the performance of their duties with full honesty.

Those who showed diligence, service and honesty during duty should be encouraged at all levels.

Additional IGP PHP Rao Abdul Kareem, SP Headquarters PHP Mansoor Qamar and SP, PHP Lahore Region Syed Imran Karamat Bukhari and other officers were also present on this occasion.

Related Topics

Lahore Faisalabad Police Punjab Road Vehicle Alert Sheikhupura Ahmed Raza Imtiaz Ali Philippine Peso Money Post All From Million

Recent Stories

&#039;Sharjah Innovates&#039; features four Khor F ..

&#039;Sharjah Innovates&#039; features four Khor Fakkan initiatives

5 minutes ago
 RTA opens Transportation Research and Innovation P ..

RTA opens Transportation Research and Innovation Pavilion at University of Birmi ..

5 minutes ago
 Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan attends Meeting of ..

Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan attends Meeting of Committee of African Heads of ..

5 minutes ago
 Commander of Naval Forces meets with senior offici ..

Commander of Naval Forces meets with senior officials at IDEX 2023

5 minutes ago
 Federal Minister Javed Latif for forming JIT to pr ..

Federal Minister Javed Latif for forming JIT to probe reasons for economic meltd ..

12 minutes ago
 Terrorism case: LHC grants protective bail to Imra ..

Terrorism case: LHC grants protective bail to Imran Khan till March 3

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.