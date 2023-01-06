UrduPoint.com

IGP Appreciates Rahim Yar Khan Police For Safely Rescuing 6 Citizens

Muhammad Irfan Published January 06, 2023 | 07:30 PM

Inspector General Police Punjab Aamir Zulfiqar Khan gave 'Shabash' to Rahim Yar Khan Police for safely rescuing six citizens from the clutches of kidnappers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :Inspector General Police Punjab Aamir Zulfiqar Khan gave 'Shabash' to Rahim Yar Khan Police for safely rescuing six citizens from the clutches of kidnappers.

He appreciated the police team and supervisory officers participating in the operation against kidnappers.

While appreciating the performance, IG Punjab directed to intensify crackdown against the organized groups that kidnap citizens. He said that special combing operations should be conducted against the criminals involved in such crimes.

According to details, Rahim Yar Khan police team rescued the citizens from the clutches of the accused after the exchange of fire at Pul Faqiran Raini Canal area. Among those recovered are six citizens of Rawalpindi, Haripur and Mandi Bahauddin.

