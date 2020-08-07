UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IGP Approves Comprehensive Plan To Induct Traffic Police In Merged Districts

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 10:45 PM

IGP approves comprehensive plan to induct traffic police in merged districts

Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi Friday approved comprehensive plan regarding induction of Traffic Highways police in the merged districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi Friday approved comprehensive plan regarding induction of Traffic Highways police in the merged districts.

The approval was given during a detailed presentation about induction of Traffic Highways Police in the merged districts.

After the briefing, the IGP directed the quarters concerned to prepare a summary for approval of the provincial government at the earliest so that the plan could be implemented in the NMDs in its true spirit.

DIG traffic Muhammad Karim Khan presented the prescribed traffic plan in detail with the help of maps and charts.

The IGP was informed that the total length of the Highway route in the merged districts would be consisted of 558 kilometres in which Bajaur would be 32km from Mohamad Ghar chowk to Naukhar, Mohmand 45 km from Ghalani to Mohamad Ghar check post, Orakzai 50km from Hangu to Ghalji, Kurram 88 km from Tall to Parachinar, North Waziristan 129km of Bannu -Esha City-Sheen Dorri and South Waziristan 214km of Tank-Wana-Angoor-Adda.

The IGP was apprised that traffic police induction was necessary on these routes for smooth flow of traffic.

Approximately 250 traffic staff would be required to be posted on these highways. The DIG traffic also gave a detailed presentation about the requirement of miscellaneous items for traffic police on highways routes i.e traffic uniform, VHF mobile sets, arms ammunition, bullet proof jackets and other required tools as well as the required necessary resources.

The IGP was further briefed that 52 pick-ups single cabin would also be required for this purpose.

It may be recalled that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa traffic police as a pilot project has already started traffic regulation on Torkham and Frontier roads in Khyber district from its own resources due to which on these routes smooth traffic had been ensured round the clock and the confronting traffic related problems have been solved to a great extent and the local people have also took sigh of relief and have termed it a public service-oriented project.

Related Topics

Bannu North Waziristan South Waziristan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Mobile Traffic Hangu Parachinar May Post From Government

Recent Stories

Kuwait reports 682 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

International community needs to step up, help Leb ..

1 hour ago

Lebanon president says negligence or missile may h ..

1 minute ago

Belgian court rejects extradition of Catalan separ ..

1 minute ago

Boy electrocuted in Hub

1 minute ago

PHA to plant miyawaki forest at 51 areas of city

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.