IGP approves comprehensive plan to induct traffic police in merged districts

Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi Friday approved comprehensive plan regarding induction of Traffic Highways police in the merged districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi Friday approved comprehensive plan regarding induction of Traffic Highways police in the merged districts.

The approval was given during a detailed presentation about induction of Traffic Highways Police in the merged districts.

After the briefing, the IGP directed the quarters concerned to prepare a summary for approval of the provincial government at the earliest so that the plan could be implemented in the NMDs in its true spirit.

DIG traffic Muhammad Karim Khan presented the prescribed traffic plan in detail with the help of maps and charts.

The IGP was informed that the total length of the Highway route in the merged districts would be consisted of 558 kilometres in which Bajaur would be 32km from Mohamad Ghar chowk to Naukhar, Mohmand 45 km from Ghalani to Mohamad Ghar check post, Orakzai 50km from Hangu to Ghalji, Kurram 88 km from Tall to Parachinar, North Waziristan 129km of Bannu -Esha City-Sheen Dorri and South Waziristan 214km of Tank-Wana-Angoor-Adda.

The IGP was apprised that traffic police induction was necessary on these routes for smooth flow of traffic.

Approximately 250 traffic staff would be required to be posted on these highways. The DIG traffic also gave a detailed presentation about the requirement of miscellaneous items for traffic police on highways routes i.e traffic uniform, VHF mobile sets, arms ammunition, bullet proof jackets and other required tools as well as the required necessary resources.

The IGP was further briefed that 52 pick-ups single cabin would also be required for this purpose.

It may be recalled that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa traffic police as a pilot project has already started traffic regulation on Torkham and Frontier roads in Khyber district from its own resources due to which on these routes smooth traffic had been ensured round the clock and the confronting traffic related problems have been solved to a great extent and the local people have also took sigh of relief and have termed it a public service-oriented project.