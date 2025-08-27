Open Menu

IGP Approves Over Rs 2.45m For Cops, Families Medical Treatment

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 27, 2025 | 08:40 PM

IGP approves over Rs 2.45m for cops, families medical treatment

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar on Wednesday approved the release of Rs 2.45 million for the medical treatment of police employees and their family members.

According to a Punjab Police spokesperson, the funds were approved following scrutiny by the medical financial assistance committee.

Sharing the details, the spokesperson said that Driver Sajjad Hussain has been granted Rs. 1.5 million for the treatment of heart ailment. Inspector Habibur Rehman has been granted Rs.

250,000 for his wife’s cancer treatment. ASI Muhammad Zafar has been given Rs. 250,000 for treatment of a neurological disease, and Rs. 250,000 for the treatment of the son of Shaheed Sub-Inspector Sultan Ali. Constable Muhammad Farooq has also been granted Rs. 200,000 for kidney treatment.

The IGP said that in addition to financial support, the Punjab Police have signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with various institutions to provide modern healthcare facilities to the force and their families.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 2025

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2025

12 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

2 days ago
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

3 days ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

3 days ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

3 days ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

3 days ago
 Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 ..

Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..

3 days ago
 UAE and Angola: A promising development partnershi ..

UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership

3 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan