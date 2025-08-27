IGP approves over Rs 2.45m for cops, families medical treatment

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar on Wednesday approved the release of Rs 2.45 million for the medical treatment of police employees and their family members.

According to a Punjab Police spokesperson, the funds were approved following scrutiny by the medical financial assistance committee.

Sharing the details, the spokesperson said that Driver Sajjad Hussain has been granted Rs. 1.5 million for the treatment of heart ailment. Inspector Habibur Rehman has been granted Rs.

250,000 for his wife’s cancer treatment. ASI Muhammad Zafar has been given Rs. 250,000 for treatment of a neurological disease, and Rs. 250,000 for the treatment of the son of Shaheed Sub-Inspector Sultan Ali. Constable Muhammad Farooq has also been granted Rs. 200,000 for kidney treatment.

The IGP said that in addition to financial support, the Punjab Police have signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with various institutions to provide modern healthcare facilities to the force and their families.