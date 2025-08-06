IGP approves over Rs2.29m for cops, families medical treatment

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has approved the release of Rs 2.295 million for medical treatment of police employees and their family members

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has approved the release of Rs 2.295 million for medical treatment of police employees and their family members.

According to a Punjab Police spokesperson, the funds were approved following scrutiny by the medical financial assistance committee.

Constable Shair Ali was provided Rs 500,000 for his wife's cancer treatment, while retired Sub-Inspector Arif Gujar and the widow of late ASI Fatah Shair were granted Rs 250,000 each for cancer care.

Retired Inspector Muhammad Yaqoob, and Sub-Inspectors Sajjad Younas and Shabbir Hussain were granted Rs 200,000 each for medical expenses.

ASI Muhammad Azam, Head Constable Mazhar Abbas, Constable Rizwan Saleem, Junior Patrolling Officer Yasir Rafiq and Security Constable Umar Ramzan received Rs 100,000 each.

Constable Afzal Zahid and Naib Qasid Muhammad were collectively allocated Rs 195,000 for treatment.

The IGP said that in addition to financial support, the Punjab Police has signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with various institutions to provide modern healthcare facilities to the force and their families.