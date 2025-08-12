IGP Approves Over Rs2.72m For Cops, Families Medical Treatment
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 12, 2025 | 12:23 AM
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, has approved the disbursement of Rs 2.72 million for the medical treatment of children of police personnel suffering from serious illnesses across the province
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, has approved the disbursement of Rs 2.72 million for the medical treatment of children of police personnel suffering from serious illnesses across the province.
According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, the welfare funds were released following the approval of the welfare management committee. The move reflects the IGP’s continued commitment to the health and well-being of police employees and their families.
The largest individual grant Rs. 1.66 million was approved for Constable Muhammad Irfan for his son’s cochlear implant surgery.
Meanwhile, Rs. 250,000 each was granted to Constable Muhammad Sarwar (leg surgery for his son), Constable Muhammad Ramzan (liver treatment for his son), and Head Constable Asim Shahzad (cancer treatment for his daughter).
Driver Constable Kamran Hussain and Constable Abid Hussain were each provided Rs. 100,000, while Constable Muhammad Rafiq and EDC Operator Muhammad Arif collectively received Rs. 112,000 for their children’s treatment.
IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar emphasised that the welfare of police employees and their families who are on the frontline protecting citizens remains a top priority for the department.
Recent Stories
UAE expresses solidarity with Lebanon, conveys condolences over victims of explo ..
WHX Tech 2025 in Dubai in September to anchor global digital health, AI advancem ..
Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Bugti orders immediate reactivation ..
PTI always chooses chaos over dialogue: Minister of State for Climate Change She ..
FPCCI for withdrawal of retrospective gas bills
Govt committed for provision of equal opportunities for minorities: CM Bugti
DIGP Faisal Bashir Memon visits DIGP Shaheed Benazirabad Range Office
Murree prepares robust traffic plan
Triple murder suspect arrested on Adiala Road
Speech contest held at Boys College Nawabshah in connection with Independence da ..
SSP South reviews security measures for Chinese nationals
Police organizes seminar to mark minorities' day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Bugti orders immediate reactivation of Jhalawan Medical ..18 minutes ago
-
PTI always chooses chaos over dialogue: Minister of State for Climate Change Shezra Mansab Ali Khan ..18 minutes ago
-
Govt committed for provision of equal opportunities for minorities: CM Bugti19 minutes ago
-
DIGP Faisal Bashir Memon visits DIGP Shaheed Benazirabad Range Office19 minutes ago
-
Murree prepares robust traffic plan25 minutes ago
-
Triple murder suspect arrested on Adiala Road5 minutes ago
-
Speech contest held at Boys College Nawabshah in connection with Independence day5 minutes ago
-
SSP South reviews security measures for Chinese nationals5 minutes ago
-
Police organizes seminar to mark minorities' day5 minutes ago
-
DC Khuzdar reviews measures for Independence Day5 minutes ago
-
Youth celebrate Independence Day showing zeal, fervor in sports bouts16 minutes ago
-
PCHR holds seminar in connection with 'National Minority Day'16 minutes ago