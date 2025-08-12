IGP approves over Rs2.72m for cops, families medical treatment

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, has approved the disbursement of Rs 2.72 million for the medical treatment of children of police personnel suffering from serious illnesses across the province.

According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, the welfare funds were released following the approval of the welfare management committee. The move reflects the IGP’s continued commitment to the health and well-being of police employees and their families.

The largest individual grant Rs. 1.66 million was approved for Constable Muhammad Irfan for his son’s cochlear implant surgery.

Meanwhile, Rs. 250,000 each was granted to Constable Muhammad Sarwar (leg surgery for his son), Constable Muhammad Ramzan (liver treatment for his son), and Head Constable Asim Shahzad (cancer treatment for his daughter).

Driver Constable Kamran Hussain and Constable Abid Hussain were each provided Rs. 100,000, while Constable Muhammad Rafiq and EDC Operator Muhammad Arif collectively received Rs. 112,000 for their children’s treatment.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar emphasised that the welfare of police employees and their families who are on the frontline protecting citizens remains a top priority for the department.