Open Menu

IGP Approves Over Rs2.72m For Cops, Families Medical Treatment

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 12, 2025 | 12:23 AM

IGP approves over Rs2.72m for cops, families medical treatment

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, has approved the disbursement of Rs 2.72 million for the medical treatment of children of police personnel suffering from serious illnesses across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, has approved the disbursement of Rs 2.72 million for the medical treatment of children of police personnel suffering from serious illnesses across the province.

According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, the welfare funds were released following the approval of the welfare management committee. The move reflects the IGP’s continued commitment to the health and well-being of police employees and their families.

The largest individual grant Rs. 1.66 million was approved for Constable Muhammad Irfan for his son’s cochlear implant surgery.

Meanwhile, Rs. 250,000 each was granted to Constable Muhammad Sarwar (leg surgery for his son), Constable Muhammad Ramzan (liver treatment for his son), and Head Constable Asim Shahzad (cancer treatment for his daughter).

Driver Constable Kamran Hussain and Constable Abid Hussain were each provided Rs. 100,000, while Constable Muhammad Rafiq and EDC Operator Muhammad Arif collectively received Rs. 112,000 for their children’s treatment.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar emphasised that the welfare of police employees and their families who are on the frontline protecting citizens remains a top priority for the department.

Recent Stories

UAE expresses solidarity with Lebanon, conveys con ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Lebanon, conveys condolences over victims of explo ..

10 minutes ago
 WHX Tech 2025 in Dubai in September to anchor glob ..

WHX Tech 2025 in Dubai in September to anchor global digital health, AI advancem ..

25 minutes ago
 Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Bugti ..

Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Bugti orders immediate reactivation ..

18 minutes ago
 PTI always chooses chaos over dialogue: Minister o ..

PTI always chooses chaos over dialogue: Minister of State for Climate Change She ..

18 minutes ago
 FPCCI for withdrawal of retrospective gas bills

FPCCI for withdrawal of retrospective gas bills

19 minutes ago
 Govt committed for provision of equal opportunitie ..

Govt committed for provision of equal opportunities for minorities: CM Bugti

19 minutes ago
DIGP Faisal Bashir Memon visits DIGP Shaheed Benaz ..

DIGP Faisal Bashir Memon visits DIGP Shaheed Benazirabad Range Office

19 minutes ago
 Murree prepares robust traffic plan

Murree prepares robust traffic plan

25 minutes ago
 Triple murder suspect arrested on Adiala Road

Triple murder suspect arrested on Adiala Road

5 minutes ago
 Speech contest held at Boys College Nawabshah in c ..

Speech contest held at Boys College Nawabshah in connection with Independence da ..

5 minutes ago
 SSP South reviews security measures for Chinese na ..

SSP South reviews security measures for Chinese nationals

5 minutes ago
 Police organizes seminar to mark minorities' day

Police organizes seminar to mark minorities' day

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan