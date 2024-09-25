Open Menu

IGP Approves Promotion Of 54 Cops From Multan Region

Faizan Hashmi Published September 25, 2024 | 07:50 PM

IGP approves promotion of 54 cops from Multan region

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has approved promotion of 54 policemen from the Multan region.

According to a police spokesperson, 18 assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) will be elevated as sub-inspector, 18 head constables as ASIs, and 18 constables as head constables.

A ceremony will be held shortly to present the new ranks to the promoted officers.

The IGP said that this year, over 2,000 promotions would be awarded across various ranks, including 600 sub-inspectors, 700 ASIs, and 800 head constables.

The departmental promotion board meeting, chaired by the RPO Multan, was held the other day, which was attended by the CPO Multan and DPOs of Khanewal, Vehari, and Lodhran.

Related Topics

Multan Police Punjab Khanewal Lodhran Vehari From

Recent Stories

Has Veena Malik fallen in love again?

Has Veena Malik fallen in love again?

34 minutes ago
 ADB predicts improvement in Pakistan economy, decl ..

ADB predicts improvement in Pakistan economy, decline in inflation

47 minutes ago
 TikToker claims she proposed marriage to Shadab Kh ..

TikToker claims she proposed marriage to Shadab Khan

55 minutes ago
 Wants VCs’appointments on merit, says Punjab gov ..

Wants VCs’appointments on merit, says Punjab governor

1 hour ago
 IHC bars SZABU from announcing MDCAT results

IHC bars SZABU from announcing MDCAT results

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan asks govt to announce appointment of ne ..

Imran Khan asks govt to announce appointment of next CJP

1 hour ago
Punjab CM Maryam criticizes KP CM Gandapur

Punjab CM Maryam criticizes KP CM Gandapur

2 hours ago
 Punjab Govt Launches Global IT Certifications Prog ..

Punjab Govt Launches Global IT Certifications Program: 40+ global certifications ..

2 hours ago
 Punjab Govt launches global IT certifications prog ..

Punjab Govt launches global IT certifications programmes

2 hours ago
 Haier Air Conditioners: Embracing the Digital Era ..

Haier Air Conditioners: Embracing the Digital Era with the Haismart App

2 hours ago
 U.S. Ambassador Highlights Strengths and Benefits ..

U.S. Ambassador Highlights Strengths and Benefits of U.S.-Pakistan Trade and Inv ..

4 hours ago
 PAA’s New Term Commences as Mr. Ahmed Kapadia as ..

PAA’s New Term Commences as Mr. Ahmed Kapadia assumes role of newly elected Ch ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan