IGP Approves Promotion Of 54 Cops From Multan Region
Faizan Hashmi Published September 25, 2024 | 07:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has approved promotion of 54 policemen from the Multan region.
According to a police spokesperson, 18 assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) will be elevated as sub-inspector, 18 head constables as ASIs, and 18 constables as head constables.
A ceremony will be held shortly to present the new ranks to the promoted officers.
The IGP said that this year, over 2,000 promotions would be awarded across various ranks, including 600 sub-inspectors, 700 ASIs, and 800 head constables.
The departmental promotion board meeting, chaired by the RPO Multan, was held the other day, which was attended by the CPO Multan and DPOs of Khanewal, Vehari, and Lodhran.
