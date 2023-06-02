UrduPoint.com

IGP Approves Purchase Of New Shoes, Winter For Police Force

Published June 02, 2023

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has approved the purchase of new shoes, winter jackets, Anti-Riot force shields for the police force while orders have also been given to release funds in this regard.

According to the police, after the approval of IG Punjab, more than Rs 18 million would be released for the purchase of more than 2,000 field boats, whereas more than Rs 22 million would be released for the purchase of 3516 police winter jackets. Above Rs 37 million for 3,000 protective shields for the Anti-Riot force.

A spokesman for the Punjab police said that all the equipment would be provided to the units and personnel concerned after completion of supply by three companies.

