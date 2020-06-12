IGP approves re-delimitation of 20 police stations

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. Sanaullah Abbassi Friday approved establishment of two new police stations and re-delimitation of 20 police stations keeping in view requirements of general public and coping effectively with anti-social elements

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. Sanaullah Abbassi Friday approved establishment of two new police stations and re-delimitation of 20 police stations keeping in view requirements of general public and coping effectively with anti-social elements.

The approval was given by the IGP while chairing a high-level meeting held here which was attended by CCPO Mohammad Ali Gandapur, other police officers and officials.

The CCPO briefed the meeting about establishment of two new police stations including Shahpur and Rehman Baba police stations. The Shahpur police station comprises of localities including Duranpur, Pakha Ghulam, Wadpaga Glozai Mohammadzai while Rehman Baba police station will cover areas of Hazarkhwani, Bahadur Kally, Garhi Qamar Din.

Gandapur also informed the meeting about proposed Warsak Circle which will include Mathra and Machni Gate police stations.

Presenting a comprehensive plan for redistricting existing base police stations, he said the proposed reshuffle should be done in view of the changing demographic situation of Peshawar, the rapid establishment of urban areas in the suburbs and new patterns of crimes.

The IGP approved the proposed comprehensive police and public facilitation plan and said these new police stations and a new circle would make the public access to police more easy and quick.

He also discussed the boundaries of two new police stations, the circle and other important issue. He said the police force would be more effective against the anti-social elements with these new developments.