IGP approves Rs. 2.1m medical aid for cops, families

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has released an additional Rs. 2.1 million for medical treatment of police employees and their families.

According to a Punjab Police spokesperson, Rs. 500,000 were given to the widow of late retired Inspector Bashir Ahmad for cancer treatment. Retired Constable Muhammad Din and ASI Ghulam Shabbir were provided Rs. 250,000 each for the treatment of their wives. Retired Assistant Daniel Yousaf received Rs. 200,000 for treatment of lung disease.

Private Secretary Muhammad Javed, Head Constable Rukhsar Arif, Traffic Wardens Muhammad Kamran and Zeeshan Azhar, and Constables Shafiq Ahmad and Muhammad Safdar were each granted Rs.

100,000 for medical expenses. In addition, a total of Rs. 300,000 was allocated for the treatment of the wife of Shaheed Sub-Inspector Muhammad Aslam, ASI Muhammad Asif, Constable Fayaz Raza, and the wife of Junior Patrolling Officer Ghufran Khan.

The spokesperson said the funds were approved by the IGP following scrutiny by the Medical Financial Assistance Committee. Dr. Usman Anwar said that, under MOUs with various institutions, police personnel and their families are also being provided access to modern medical facilities.