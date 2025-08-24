IGP Approves Rs. 2.1m Medical Aid For Cops, Families
Faizan Hashmi Published August 24, 2025 | 07:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has released an additional Rs. 2.1 million for medical treatment of police employees and their families.
According to a Punjab Police spokesperson, Rs. 500,000 were given to the widow of late retired Inspector Bashir Ahmad for cancer treatment. Retired Constable Muhammad Din and ASI Ghulam Shabbir were provided Rs. 250,000 each for the treatment of their wives. Retired Assistant Daniel Yousaf received Rs. 200,000 for treatment of lung disease.
Private Secretary Muhammad Javed, Head Constable Rukhsar Arif, Traffic Wardens Muhammad Kamran and Zeeshan Azhar, and Constables Shafiq Ahmad and Muhammad Safdar were each granted Rs.
100,000 for medical expenses. In addition, a total of Rs. 300,000 was allocated for the treatment of the wife of Shaheed Sub-Inspector Muhammad Aslam, ASI Muhammad Asif, Constable Fayaz Raza, and the wife of Junior Patrolling Officer Ghufran Khan.
The spokesperson said the funds were approved by the IGP following scrutiny by the Medical Financial Assistance Committee. Dr. Usman Anwar said that, under MOUs with various institutions, police personnel and their families are also being provided access to modern medical facilities.
Recent Stories
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025
Premier League: Arsenal 5-0 Leeds
UAE President to begin state visit to Angola on Sunday
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police on high alert during Christian worship, prayer programs2 minutes ago
-
IGP approves Rs. 2.1m medical aid for cops, families2 minutes ago
-
"Abid Hussain Lashari receives Tamgha-e-imtiaz :Sindh green foundation hosts grand reception"3 minutes ago
-
CM initiates allotment of 750 free flats for industrial workers3 minutes ago
-
Bahrain Extends Solidarity and Support to Pakistan Amid Flood Devastation22 minutes ago
-
DPM, Bangladesh's Chief Adviser review bilateral ties22 minutes ago
-
Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon chairs meeting regarding, health, development projects23 minutes ago
-
Federal Govt takes all measures to provide relief to flood victims: Muqam32 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviewed dengue situation in Murree32 minutes ago
-
Syed Hajver National Conference, Sufi Poetry Festival held32 minutes ago
-
95pc work on safe city project completed, says RPO32 minutes ago
-
95% compensation paid to flood victims in mansehra: Asad Lodhi32 minutes ago