IGP Approves Rs 2.25m For Healthcare Of Cops, Families

Sumaira FH Published September 15, 2025 | 11:09 PM

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar on Monday approved the release of Rs 2.25 million for the medical treatment of police employees and their family members

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar on Monday approved the release of Rs 2.25 million for the medical treatment of police employees and their family members.

According to a Punjab Police spokesperson, the funds were approved following scrutiny by the medical financial assistance committee.

Sharing the details, the spokesperson said retired Sub-Inspector Ihtisham-ul-Haq has been granted Rs one million for major surgery and cancer treatment. Constable Usman Mubarak has been provided Rs 300,000 for medical treatment. ASI Sharafat Hussain has been released Rs 250,000 for kidney treatment.

Constable Khaleel Hussain for cancer treatment and the widow of late Head Constable Ghulam Shabbir for medical treatment have each been given Rs 200,000. Security Constables Suban Khaleel and Safeer-ul-Hassan have collectively been granted Rs 150,000 for medical treatment.

The spokesperson further added that widow of martyred Sub-Inspector Muhammad Waris and barber Naveed Faryad have collectively been given Rs. 150,000 for medical treatment.

The IGP said that in addition to financial support, the Punjab Police have signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with various institutions to provide modern healthcare facilities to the force and their families.

