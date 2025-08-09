Open Menu

IGP Approves Rs 2.96mln For Treatment Of Cops' Children

Umer Jamshaid Published August 09, 2025 | 07:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has approved Rs 2,965,000 [Rs 2.96m] for medical treatment of children of police employees, suffering from serious illnesses in Lahore and various other districts.

The financial assistance aims to ensure the best possible health welfare for families of personnel serving to protect lives and property in the province.

According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, Constable Mohsin Ali was granted Rs. 1,660,000 for his daughter’s cochlear implant surgery, while Constable Sikandar Saleem received Rs. 300,000 for his son’s heart treatment.

Head Constable Saqib Farooq was approved Rs. 275,000 for his son’s heart procedure, and Constable Muhammad Arshad was provided Rs. 225,000 for his daughter’s hearing treatment. ASI Ghulam Asghar was sanctioned Rs. 205,000 for his son’s leg surgery, DEO Izhar-ul-Haq received Rs. 200,000 for his daughter’s surgery, and Lady ASI Asmat Hameed was given Rs. 100,000 for her son’s treatment.

The funds were released after thorough scrutiny and approval by the Welfare Management Committee. Dr. Usman Anwar said that the welfare of police employees’ families remains a top priority for Punjab Police.

