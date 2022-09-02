IGP arranges farewell lunch for officers about to retire

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh on Friday arranged a farewell lunch in honor of three officers about to retire from their service of Sindh Police at the Central Police Office, Karachi.

According to spokesman for Sindh Police, the farewell lunch was arranged for Superintendents of Police (SP) Javed Iqbal, Javed Tanoli and Ahmed Baig.

IGP Sindh appreciated and commended their services to the police department.

All senior officers of CPO were also present in the farewell lunch.

IGP Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon on the occasion also congratulated ASP Majida and ASP Talha Shah on successful completion of their training.