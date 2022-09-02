UrduPoint.com

IGP Arranges Farewell Lunch For Officers About To Retire

Sumaira FH Published September 02, 2022 | 06:20 PM

IGP arranges farewell lunch for officers about to retire

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh on Friday arranged a farewell lunch in honor of three officers about to retire from their service of Sindh Police at the Central Police Office, Karachi.

According to spokesman for Sindh Police, the farewell lunch was arranged for Superintendents of Police (SP) Javed Iqbal, Javed Tanoli and Ahmed Baig.

IGP Sindh appreciated and commended their services to the police department.

All senior officers of CPO were also present in the farewell lunch.

IGP Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon on the occasion also congratulated ASP Majida and ASP Talha Shah on successful completion of their training.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Police From

Recent Stories

‘Mere Humsafar’ becomes top trend on Twitter

‘Mere Humsafar’ becomes top trend on Twitter

48 minutes ago
 Armeena Khan loves Imran Khan’s response about a ..

Armeena Khan loves Imran Khan’s response about alleged diamond gifts to his wi ..

1 hour ago
 British High Commissioner lauds Pakistan’s effor ..

British High Commissioner lauds Pakistan’s efforts for regional stability

1 hour ago
 Punjab Colleges secure Overall 1st Position in Fed ..

Punjab Colleges secure Overall 1st Position in Federal Board Results 2022

2 hours ago
 England announces squad for seven-match T20I tour ..

England announces squad for seven-match T20I tour to Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Faheem Ashraf ruled out of National T20 Cup 2022-2 ..

Faheem Ashraf ruled out of National T20 Cup 2022-23

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.