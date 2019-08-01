UrduPoint.com
IGP Ask Cops To Follow SOPs During Crime Investigation

Muhammad Irfan 11 seconds ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 08:24 PM

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Aamir Zulfiqar Khan on Thursday asked the police officials to follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) during investigation of any crime, so the innocents could be saved from punishment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Aamir Zulfiqar Khan on Thursday asked the police officials to follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) during investigation of any crime, so the innocents could be saved from punishment.

Chairing a meeting here, to review the police performance, attended by all DIGs, SSPs, Zonal SPs, SDPOs and SHOs, Khan emphasized on taking effective actions against beggars, traffic violators and land grabbers.

He stressed upon the police personnel for adopting courteous behavior with the citizens and those involved in misbehaving would be treated with iron hands.

"Our vision is to make Islamabad police not only as a model police force rather to be recognized at the International level", he added.

Amir Zulfiqar said that, no challan would be passed without signatures of zonal SP in the future.

Appreciating the performance of SSP ITP, he directed to improve the existing challan facility against the violators, resulting in curtail the traffic accidents.

The police chief directed all zonal SPs, SDPOs and SHOs to adhere to the policy of God fearing and merit based.

The IGP appreciated overall performance of operations and Islamabad Traffic Police, besides awarding cash reward to Station House Officer (SHO), secretariat, Asjid Mehmood.

Meanwhile, DIG Headquarters Muhammad Saleem held an orderly room in which 70 police officials were appeared and awarded punishments on various counts.

13 official's punishment was set-aside, five's were reduced, while 10 forfeited services were restored and appeals of three ex-constables were dismissed.

Besides those 39 cops, postings/transfers were taken place on purely merit bases.

