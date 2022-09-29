IGP asks citizens to join hands with police in fight against crimes

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon on Thursday said people belonging to different walks of life should come forward to join hands with police in its fight against crimes.

Addressing the members of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) during his visit to KATI, the Sindh Police chief said about 46000 cameras had been installed at different areas of the megalopolis, which would soon be connected to the 15 Madadgar.

He said the police stations were being strengthened while the Shaheen Force had also been launched to curb street crimes and the efforts to equip the force with modern technologies were also underway.

Ghulam Nabi Memon said the Sindh government was providing all kinds of needed support with regard to the increase in human resources and logistics. Recruitment of about 16,000 personnel on merit under the Sindh Police had been carried out so far.

He informed that the steps to improve and enhance the police patrolling and picketing were also being taken.

Earlier, the IGP Sindh inaugurated the Sindh Police Employees Verification System at KATI. The purpose of the system was to quickly and timely verify all the information of the employees recruited in the industrial areas and factories.