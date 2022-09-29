UrduPoint.com

IGP Asks Citizens To Join Hands With Police In Fight Against Crimes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 29, 2022 | 10:31 PM

IGP asks citizens to join hands with police in fight against crimes

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon on Thursday said people belonging to different walks of life should come forward to join hands with police in its fight against crimes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon on Thursday said people belonging to different walks of life should come forward to join hands with police in its fight against crimes.

Addressing the members of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) during his visit to KATI, the Sindh Police chief said about 46000 cameras had been installed at different areas of the megalopolis, which would soon be connected to the 15 Madadgar.

He said the police stations were being strengthened while the Shaheen Force had also been launched to curb street crimes and the efforts to equip the force with modern technologies were also underway.

Ghulam Nabi Memon said the Sindh government was providing all kinds of needed support with regard to the increase in human resources and logistics. Recruitment of about 16,000 personnel on merit under the Sindh Police had been carried out so far.

He informed that the steps to improve and enhance the police patrolling and picketing were also being taken.

Earlier, the IGP Sindh inaugurated the Sindh Police Employees Verification System at KATI. The purpose of the system was to quickly and timely verify all the information of the employees recruited in the industrial areas and factories.

Related Topics

Sindh Police Visit Kati Korangi All Government Industry Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

91 more dengue cases reported in Islamabad during ..

91 more dengue cases reported in Islamabad during 24 hours

6 minutes ago
 FBR informs minister about achieving monthly tax t ..

FBR informs minister about achieving monthly tax targets for months of July-Augu ..

6 minutes ago
 UN Chief Expresses Concerns to Russian Envoy Regar ..

UN Chief Expresses Concerns to Russian Envoy Regarding Referenda in Ukraine

7 minutes ago
 Dengue cases: Punjab govt to ban half sleeve shirt ..

Dengue cases: Punjab govt to ban half sleeve shirts in parks, public places

7 minutes ago
 Ex-Contender for French Presidency Calls Biden to ..

Ex-Contender for French Presidency Calls Biden to Account After Nord Stream Inci ..

18 minutes ago
 Russia Will Respond to Expulsion of 6 Diplomats Fr ..

Russia Will Respond to Expulsion of 6 Diplomats From Montenegro - Foreign Minist ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.