UrduPoint.com

IGP Asks People To Help Police Find Out Kids Through 'Mera Piara' App

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 10, 2023 | 07:56 PM

IGP asks people to help police find out kids through 'Mera Piara' app

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has called upon people to help the police improve its working through the use of 'Mera Pyara' app of the Punjab Police

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has called upon people to help the police improve its working through the use of 'Mera Pyara' app of the Punjab Police.

In a special message, issued here on Saturday, he said the app was compatible with both Android and iOS systems. He said people could download it and seek immediate help from the police in difficult situations.

The IGP said it was not possible to improve service delivery in a densely populated country like Pakistan without the use of modern technology. He said the Punjab police were getting reunited runaway children and elderly people with their families everyday. He said it was a responsibility of the police to bring back home special and missing children suffering from various problems, and the people who had lost their way to their homes.

He said the details and pictures of the lost children and elderly people were provided to the government and non-government institutions, police stations and police field teams under modern system. He said that so far hundreds of missing children and elderly had been reunited with their families through the modern application, especially the 'Mera Pyara' app. He said the same app was used to reunite a child, who was separated from her family eight years ago.

He said the Punjab government had also provided the facility of free DNA test for the purpose after taking photos and fingerprints. All citizens are requested to download the app in their mobile phones, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Technology Government Of Punjab Punjab Mobile Same Family All From Government

Recent Stories

Outlay of Rs6.1bn allocated for persons with disab ..

Outlay of Rs6.1bn allocated for persons with disabilities

2 minutes ago
 IGP inaugurates newly constructed CTD headquarters ..

IGP inaugurates newly constructed CTD headquarters in DI Khan

2 minutes ago
 Federal govt offers big relief to industrial secto ..

Federal govt offers big relief to industrial sector: HCCI

2 minutes ago
 Law, order allocation increased by 15 per cent to ..

Law, order allocation increased by 15 per cent to Rs143.5bln

2 minutes ago
 Training workshop concludes at UoM

Training workshop concludes at UoM

17 minutes ago
 Mehwish Hayat announces exciting surprise for fans ..

Mehwish Hayat announces exciting surprise for fans after eid

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.