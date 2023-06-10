IGP asks people to help police find out kids through 'Mera Piara' app

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has called upon people to help the police improve its working through the use of 'Mera Pyara' app of the Punjab Police.

In a special message, issued here on Saturday, he said the app was compatible with both Android and iOS systems. He said people could download it and seek immediate help from the police in difficult situations.

The IGP said it was not possible to improve service delivery in a densely populated country like Pakistan without the use of modern technology. He said the Punjab police were getting reunited runaway children and elderly people with their families everyday. He said it was a responsibility of the police to bring back home special and missing children suffering from various problems, and the people who had lost their way to their homes.

He said the details and pictures of the lost children and elderly people were provided to the government and non-government institutions, police stations and police field teams under modern system. He said that so far hundreds of missing children and elderly had been reunited with their families through the modern application, especially the 'Mera Pyara' app. He said the same app was used to reunite a child, who was separated from her family eight years ago.

He said the Punjab government had also provided the facility of free DNA test for the purpose after taking photos and fingerprints. All citizens are requested to download the app in their mobile phones, he added.