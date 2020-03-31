IGP asks to convert Tableeghi Marakiz into quarantine centres

Sindh Inspector General of Police Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar on Tuesday directed all the officers to ensure all those people who were part of Tableeghi Jamat to remain in the Tableeghi Marakiz (Centers) and those Tableeghi Marakiz be converted into quarantine centers for them

He asked the officers to send lists of people present in these Tableeghi Centers at email address: igpoperationsroom@gmail.com, said a statement.

The police chief also directed senior superintendents of police to ensure that no one should come out or enters in these quarantine centers.

IGP Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar ordered to trace the houses of people belonging to Tableeghi Jamat and also ask them to self isolate in their houses.

The SSPs have been asked to coordinate with deputy commissioners and health department officials to provide ration and other necessities at the Tableeghi Marakiz converted into quarantine centers.