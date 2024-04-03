PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister, Malik Liaqat Ali on Wednesday met with KP Inspector General of Police, Akhtar Hayat Khan and discussed the plight of Dir people that are in captivity of dacoits in the Katcha area of Sindh.

The CM aide apprised IGP about the plight of victims’ families and the threats being faced by them.

He said that hostages are being kept in hideouts and tortured on daily basis to force families to bow before the demands of kidnappers. He urged IGP to take steps and solve the problems of families that have been under unbearable duress since kidnappings.

Speaking on the occasion, Akhtar Hayat assured cooperation to families and contacted IGP Sindh to resolve the matter. He said that efforts are underway to settle the matter on a priority basis.