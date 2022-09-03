IGP assures of full support to Balochistan for Gwadar Safe City

ISLAMABAD, Sep 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :Inspector General Police (IGP) Islamabad, Dr Akbar Nasir Khan has assured of full support to Balochistan home department for setting up Gwadar Safe City.

A high-level delegation from Balochistan home department Saturday visited Islamabad Safe City Project and reviewed its functioning.

The IGP shared his experience with the delegation from establishment of Punjab Safe City Authority to Islamabad Safe City.

He guided the members on various aspects for the establishment of Gwadar Safe City.

Akbar Nasir Khan told the delegation that Punjab Safe City Authority has proved to be an excellent model in Pakistan.

With the keen interest and direction of Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan, he said the Islamabad Safe City project was being expanded to 100 percent capacity, whereas earlier it was covering 30 per cent area.

Similarly, all the emergency services and monitoring system of Islamabad Capital Police was also being shifted to Safe City.

The delegation included Additional IGP Shahzad Aslam, Additional Secretary Home Balochistan Shujaat Ali, Project Director Safe City Gwadar Azfar Ali, Deputy Director Safe City Asrar Ahmed, Deputy Director Balochistan Planning Ministry Asad Sardar, Deputy Chief Planning Ministry Nasir Ali and others.