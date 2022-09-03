UrduPoint.com

IGP Assures Of Full Support To Balochistan For Gwadar Safe City

Umer Jamshaid Published September 03, 2022 | 06:50 PM

IGP assures of full support to Balochistan for Gwadar Safe City

ISLAMABAD, Sep 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :Inspector General Police (IGP) Islamabad, Dr Akbar Nasir Khan has assured of full support to Balochistan home department for setting up Gwadar Safe City.

A high-level delegation from Balochistan home department Saturday visited Islamabad Safe City Project and reviewed its functioning.

The IGP shared his experience with the delegation from establishment of Punjab Safe City Authority to Islamabad Safe City.

He guided the members on various aspects for the establishment of Gwadar Safe City.

Akbar Nasir Khan told the delegation that Punjab Safe City Authority has proved to be an excellent model in Pakistan.

With the keen interest and direction of Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan, he said the Islamabad Safe City project was being expanded to 100 percent capacity, whereas earlier it was covering 30 per cent area.

Similarly, all the emergency services and monitoring system of Islamabad Capital Police was also being shifted to Safe City.

The delegation included Additional IGP Shahzad Aslam, Additional Secretary Home Balochistan Shujaat Ali, Project Director Safe City Gwadar Azfar Ali, Deputy Director Safe City Asrar Ahmed, Deputy Director Balochistan Planning Ministry Asad Sardar, Deputy Chief Planning Ministry Nasir Ali and others.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Balochistan Police Punjab Interior Minister Rana SanaUllah Gwadar Nasir Asrar All From

Recent Stories

COMSATS University Islamabad, Lahore Campus holds ..

COMSATS University Islamabad, Lahore Campus holds Hajj/Umrah Lucky Draw

3 hours ago
 Wood, Parsons impressed by young talent and NHPC ..

Wood, Parsons impressed by young talent and NHPC facilities

3 hours ago
 Govt to bring normalcy back in lives of flood affe ..

Govt to bring normalcy back in lives of flood affectees: Ahsan

4 hours ago
 OCAS Opens Admissions for Intermediate Programs 20 ..

OCAS Opens Admissions for Intermediate Programs 2022-2023

5 hours ago
 Veterinary University arranged Friends Donors Conf ..

Veterinary University arranged Friends Donors Conference under UVAS Flood Relief ..

5 hours ago
 Most original design and best sound quality meet H ..

Most original design and best sound quality meet HUAWEI FreeBuds Lipstick

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.