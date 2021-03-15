UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IGP Assures Shahzeb's Father Of Justice Dispensation

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 01:36 PM

IGP assures Shahzeb's father of justice dispensation

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Sanaullah Abbasi and CCPO Peshawar, Abbas Ehsan paid a late night visit to the house of the bereaved family whose boy, Shahzeb committed suicide inside a lockup of Gharbi police station on Sunday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Sanaullah Abbasi and CCPO Peshawar, Abbas Ehsan paid a late night visit to the house of the bereaved family whose boy, Shahzeb committed suicide inside a lockup of Gharbi police station on Sunday.

Accompanied by SSP Operations, Yasir Afridi, the IGP assured the father of Shahzeb that a judicial inquiry would be conducted into the tragic incident to find out and nominate the actual responsible involved.

The IGP said all legal requirements would be followed in the inquiry to take the responsible to the justice.

The IGP further assured the bereaved family that complete justice would be dispensed to them at all cost adding the police staff on duty has been arrested and a case registered against them for further proceeding.

He said he would himself monitor progress on this case. The IGP also expressed heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family and said we equally shared their grief at this critical juncture.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Police Station Visit Suicide Progress Sunday Afridi Family All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Two drug peddlers held in kasur

5 minutes ago

Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FG ..

5 minutes ago

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

5 minutes ago

Russia Is Among Top Five Countries in Terms of Com ..

5 minutes ago

Belarusian Commission Begins Its Work on Constitut ..

9 minutes ago

EU Nations Mull Possibility to Start Talks With Pr ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.