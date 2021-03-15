Inspector General of Police (IGP), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Sanaullah Abbasi and CCPO Peshawar, Abbas Ehsan paid a late night visit to the house of the bereaved family whose boy, Shahzeb committed suicide inside a lockup of Gharbi police station on Sunday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Sanaullah Abbasi and CCPO Peshawar, Abbas Ehsan paid a late night visit to the house of the bereaved family whose boy, Shahzeb committed suicide inside a lockup of Gharbi police station on Sunday.

Accompanied by SSP Operations, Yasir Afridi, the IGP assured the father of Shahzeb that a judicial inquiry would be conducted into the tragic incident to find out and nominate the actual responsible involved.

The IGP said all legal requirements would be followed in the inquiry to take the responsible to the justice.

The IGP further assured the bereaved family that complete justice would be dispensed to them at all cost adding the police staff on duty has been arrested and a case registered against them for further proceeding.

He said he would himself monitor progress on this case. The IGP also expressed heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family and said we equally shared their grief at this critical juncture.