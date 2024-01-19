IGP assures support to martyrs' families

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Akhtar Hayat Khan on Friday visited Bajaur to meet with the families of martyred police personnel and offered prayers for the elevated ranks of the martyrs.

He assured the families of all kinds of support and boosted their morale. He mentioned that all facilities under the martyr's package would soon be provided to everyone.

"Our heroes, who sacrificed their lives for the defense of the country, will not go in vain," he said. The IGP emphasized that special care would be taken for the well-being of the children of the martyrs.

During his visit to Police Lines Bajaur, he met with tribal elders and police officers, stressing the need to work collaboratively to tackle challenges.

The IGP stated that in the war against terrorism, district police and tribal elders have made significant sacrifices, and sustained efforts are required for the establishment of lasting peace.

Those involved in the incident have been identified and will soon be in the hands of the law.

"We are continuously working for the welfare and improvement of police personnel in all districts, and compared to the past, new tools and other protective equipment have been provided to the police in the districts," he said, adding that additional measures are also being taken for their better future.