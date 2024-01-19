Open Menu

IGP Assures Support To Martyrs' Families

Muhammad Irfan Published January 19, 2024 | 07:10 PM

IGP assures support to martyrs' families

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Akhtar Hayat Khan on Friday visited Bajaur to meet with the families of martyred police personnel and offered prayers for the elevated ranks of the martyrs.

He assured the families of all kinds of support and boosted their morale. He mentioned that all facilities under the martyr's package would soon be provided to everyone.

"Our heroes, who sacrificed their lives for the defense of the country, will not go in vain," he said. The IGP emphasized that special care would be taken for the well-being of the children of the martyrs.

During his visit to Police Lines Bajaur, he met with tribal elders and police officers, stressing the need to work collaboratively to tackle challenges.

The IGP stated that in the war against terrorism, district police and tribal elders have made significant sacrifices, and sustained efforts are required for the establishment of lasting peace.

Those involved in the incident have been identified and will soon be in the hands of the law.

"We are continuously working for the welfare and improvement of police personnel in all districts, and compared to the past, new tools and other protective equipment have been provided to the police in the districts," he said, adding that additional measures are also being taken for their better future.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Martyrs Shaheed Visit All

Recent Stories

Bowlers impress at all three venues in fourth roun ..

Bowlers impress at all three venues in fourth round of National Women's T20

17 minutes ago
 PCB introduces retainers for Women Panel of Umpire ..

PCB introduces retainers for Women Panel of Umpires

23 minutes ago
 Lion may hide again to see public passion, Bilawal ..

Lion may hide again to see public passion, Bilawal sarcastically targets Nawaz

1 hour ago
 China's economic resilience in 2023

China's economic resilience in 2023

2 hours ago
 NSC, caretaker cabinet due today amid Pakistan and ..

NSC, caretaker cabinet due today amid Pakistan and Iran tensions

3 hours ago
 Cheezious Unveils New Corporate Headquarters in Is ..

Cheezious Unveils New Corporate Headquarters in Islamabad, Reinforcing Commitmen ..

3 hours ago
Cipher Case: Govt challenges IHC decision before S ..

Cipher Case: Govt challenges IHC decision before SC against Imran Khan’s trial

3 hours ago
 Pakistan has no interest or desire in escalating t ..

Pakistan has no interest or desire in escalating tension with Iran: Caretaker FM

3 hours ago
 Punjab Government's e-Stamping Initiative Surpasse ..

Punjab Government's e-Stamping Initiative Surpasses Rs 351 Billion in Revenue Co ..

4 hours ago
 vivo Y27s: A Visual Symphony and Design Marvel

Vivo Y27s: A Visual Symphony and Design Marvel

4 hours ago
 Infinix Shines as the Most Innovative Mobile Phone ..

Infinix Shines as the Most Innovative Mobile Phone Brand at CES 2024

4 hours ago
 UN Chief urges Pakistan, Iran to de-escalate & res ..

UN Chief urges Pakistan, Iran to de-escalate & resolve all issues peacefully

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan