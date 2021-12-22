UrduPoint.com

IGP Assures To Resolve Policemen Issues On Priority

Wed 22nd December 2021

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younus on Wednesday met with 170 policemen and assured to resolve their issues on priority

During `Meet the Force Program' on Wednesday, he interacted with more than 170 officials of different divisions including 12 DSPs, 52 Inspectors,106 sub-Inspectors and assured to resolve their problems ion priority.

The IGP said that immediate promotion would be made against all vacant seats and salary would not be deducted of those policemen getting injured during duty. The IGP said that transfer policy would be introduced at all divisions and all posting as well as transfers would be made through it. No transfer would be made before three months and option would be given after this period for getting transfer somewhere else.

The IGP said that purpose of this program is to enhance the coordination among the policemen and officers and discuss their issues.

Islamabad police chief directed continuity of all departmental and refresher courses for equipping policemen with modern techniques. He asked the police officials to contact with him in case of any disease or other issue to him as prompt assistance would be provided through welfare fund.

Islamabad police chief assured to stand with those policemen accomplishing their responsibilities in professional manner and honesty while to take stringent action against black sheep as well as poor performers.

