Open Menu

IGP Attends Funeral Prayers For Martyred Constable

Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2024 | 09:27 PM

IGP attends funeral prayers for martyred constable

Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar visited Qila Gujar Singh Police Lines here on Thursday and attended the funeral prayers for Lahore Police's martyred Constable Ghulam Rasool

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar visited Qila Gujar Singh Police Lines here on Thursday and attended the funeral prayers for Lahore Police's martyred Constable Ghulam Rasool.

Commander 4 Corps Lieutenant General Syed Amir Raza Hilal Imtiaz Military also attended the funeral prayers.

Ghulam Rasool, a constable posted in the judicial wing, was martyred last night by an unknown accused.

An active and diligent squad of the police presented guard of honor to the dead body of Constable Ghulam Rasool. IG Punjab met the son and other family members of the martyred constable.

The survivors of 53-year-old Constable Ghulam Rasool include his wife, one son and two daughters.

IG Punjab said that Punjab Police is guardian force of more than 1600 martyrs like Constable Ghulam Rasool and more than 1700 Ghazis who got injured in the line of duty, Priority measures are being taken for the best welfare of the families of the martyrs and the best treatment of the ghazi officials.CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana, DIG Operations Lahore Muhammad Faisal Kamran, DIG Investigation Zeeshan Asghar and a large number of other officers and officials were also present in the funeral prayer.

Related Topics

Lahore Injured Dead Police Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Wife Ghazi Prayer Family Best

Recent Stories

Islam guarantees rights of minorities: Abdul Khabe ..

Islam guarantees rights of minorities: Abdul Khabeer Azad

29 minutes ago
 Trained manpower imperative for food security: Dr ..

Trained manpower imperative for food security: Dr Sarwar

29 minutes ago
 CM Bugti directs to start work of South Balochista ..

CM Bugti directs to start work of South Balochistan’s pending development pack ..

29 minutes ago
 29 receive certificates of “persons with disabil ..

29 receive certificates of “persons with disabilities”

29 minutes ago
 PHP checked 1.80m people on highways through e-Pol ..

PHP checked 1.80m people on highways through e-Police Post app

29 minutes ago
 Hasan Ali recalled, Salman Agha, Haris Rauf back f ..

Hasan Ali recalled, Salman Agha, Haris Rauf back for Ireland, England T20Is

28 minutes ago
Sindh cabinet approves introduction of Premium Num ..

Sindh cabinet approves introduction of Premium Number Plates for vehicles

52 minutes ago
 Wasa MD orders completing projects must on time

Wasa MD orders completing projects must on time

50 minutes ago
 KP cabinet members, parliamentarians briefed about ..

KP cabinet members, parliamentarians briefed about security issues, challenges

50 minutes ago
 IGP visits Nishtar Hospital Multan, inquires after ..

IGP visits Nishtar Hospital Multan, inquires after injured officials

50 minutes ago
 NLPD starts new series titled “Mukalma”

NLPD starts new series titled “Mukalma”

57 minutes ago
 John Swinney on course to be crowned Scotland's ne ..

John Swinney on course to be crowned Scotland's new first minister

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan