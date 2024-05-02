IGP attends funeral prayers for martyred constable

Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar visited Qila Gujar Singh Police Lines here on Thursday and attended the funeral prayers for Lahore Police's martyred Constable Ghulam Rasool

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar visited Qila Gujar Singh Police Lines here on Thursday and attended the funeral prayers for Lahore Police's martyred Constable Ghulam Rasool.

Commander 4 Corps Lieutenant General Syed Amir Raza Hilal Imtiaz Military also attended the funeral prayers.

Ghulam Rasool, a constable posted in the judicial wing, was martyred last night by an unknown accused.

An active and diligent squad of the police presented guard of honor to the dead body of Constable Ghulam Rasool. IG Punjab met the son and other family members of the martyred constable.

The survivors of 53-year-old Constable Ghulam Rasool include his wife, one son and two daughters.

IG Punjab said that Punjab Police is guardian force of more than 1600 martyrs like Constable Ghulam Rasool and more than 1700 Ghazis who got injured in the line of duty, Priority measures are being taken for the best welfare of the families of the martyrs and the best treatment of the ghazi officials.CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana, DIG Operations Lahore Muhammad Faisal Kamran, DIG Investigation Zeeshan Asghar and a large number of other officers and officials were also present in the funeral prayer.