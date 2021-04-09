UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IGP Attends Passing-out Parade Of 22nd Elite Basic Course Participants

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 06:47 PM

IGP attends passing-out parade of 22nd Elite Basic Course participants

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani witnessed the passing-out parade of participants in the 22nd Elite Basic Course at the Elite Training School, Bedian Road, here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani witnessed the passing-out parade of participants in the 22nd Elite Basic Course at the Elite Training School, Bedian Road, here on Friday.

Addressing the ceremony, he said that the Elite Force was very important part of the Punjab Police, whose diligent and dutiful personnel had always upheld the image of the police force.

The IGP said that professionalism, sense of duty and unparalleled performance of the Elite Force was valued by the government. He said the Elite force personnel were always selected for the most sensitive positions or high-profile duties.

Commandant Elite Police Training school Lt-Col (retd) Faisal Hussain Khattak said that the 22nd Basic Course included 761 Punjab Police personnel from all districts of the province under the supervision of expert instructors and senior officers of the Elite Police for a period of six months.

The Elite force personnel exhibited martial arts skills, firing practices and demonstrated other professional skills at the Shuja Parade Ground.

The IGP distributed prizes among the Elite personnel, who showed excellent performance during the training. Among them, Waheed Ahmed was awarded CC-1 and cash prize for being selected as the best performer, while Omar Idrees was awarded CC-2 and cash prize for winning the race. Mohammad Zahid was awarded CC-1 and cash prize for best shooting, while Zulfiqar Ali was awarded CC-1 and cash prize for best performance in parade.

Additional IGs, DIGs and other officers were also present.

Related Topics

Firing Police Punjab Road All From Government Best Race

Recent Stories

Hindu victims' families demand India to share prob ..

48 seconds ago

EU agency reviewing blood clots with Johnson & Joh ..

50 seconds ago

Spanish group ACS confirms bid for Italy's Autostr ..

52 seconds ago

Japan's Move to Call Kurils Japanese in Schools Ma ..

54 seconds ago

Prince Philip, Husband of UK's Queen Elizabeth II, ..

57 seconds ago

Lahore police arrest 76 criminals during crackdown ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.