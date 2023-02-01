UrduPoint.com

IGP Awards Appreciation Certificate To ASP For Safe Recovery Of Missing Boy

Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2023 | 11:26 PM

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar gave 'Shabash' to ASP Sadar Sargodha Usman Aziz Mir for safely recovering the missing boy in the case of enforced disappearance and awarded him with a certificate of appreciation

According to the details, 20-year-old Ehtsham Aziz, a resident of Bhagtanwala area of Sargodha, left home on a bike in August last year and went missing.

The police team headed by ASP Sadar Sargodha Usman Aziz Mir started working on the case earnestly, and the investigation revealed that the above mentioned boy was seen in the area of Rawalpindi and police raided a place in Rawalpindi. Upon that, police team came to know that the said boy had shifted to another place in Rawalpindi fifteen days ago. After getting the information, the police team finally reached Ehtisham Aziz after two weeks where he was working at a bicycle shop.

From where the police team took him and returned home.

During the investigation, it was learned from Ehtisham Aziz that he was working in different places for only three meals a day, and due to the domestic conditions and the misbehavior of some people in his neighborhood, he had fallen into the hands of a fraudster who took him to Rawalpindi. And put him to work at his shop where he managed to escape as soon as he got the chance and then continued working at other shops.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar while appreciating the performance of Sargodha Police directed that they should work with the same spirit to help and facilitate the citizens suffering from difficulties so that the atmosphere of trust between the police and the citizens can be strengthened.

