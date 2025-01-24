IGP Awards Appreciation Certificates To Police Officers
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) Inspector General of Punjab (IGP) Police Dr. Usman Anwar recognized the outstanding performance of the officers and personnel of Lahore's Saddar Division during a ceremony held at the Central Police Office, here on Friday.
According to details, SP Saddar Ghayour Ahmad and ASP Operations Township Khadija Umar were awarded commendation letters, while the SHOs and officials of Green Town, Nawab Town, and Quaid-e-Azam Industrial Estate police stations were also honored with certificates of appreciation.
According to details, under the leadership of SP Saddar, police teams successfully dismantled a dangerous gang involved in burglaries at homes and banks.
The gang had been active in various robbery incidents across Lahore, Multan, Khanewal, Vehari, and Okara, using police, rescue, and other security agencies’ uniforms along with stolen motorcycles for their operations.
The arrested gang members were found in possession of dozens of motorcycles, vehicles, weapons and uniforms of various security agencies.
The IGP commended SP Saddar Division and the teams for their excellent performance.
He directed an acceleration in intelligence-based targeted operations to eliminate organized crime. He further emphasized the implementation of a zero-tolerance policy against armed robberies, thefts and street crimes.
He reiterated that the encouragement of outstanding officers and personnel will continue.
