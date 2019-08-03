UrduPoint.com
IGP Awards Cash Prize, Certificate To Police Officers

Sat 03rd August 2019 | 12:44 PM

IGP awards cash prize, certificate to police officers

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Muhammad Naeem Saturday awarded cash prizes and certificates to four police officers of Hazara region for their performance.

According to details, police officers of Hazara Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) including Superintendent Police CTD Hazara, Nazir Tanoly, Deputy Superintendent Adalat Khan, Inspector Sleem Rasheed and Assistant Sub Inspector Chanan Khan were awarded Rs10,000 cash prize each and appreciation certificates.

All four police officers of CTD are famous for their expertise, investigation skills and resolving complex cases.

