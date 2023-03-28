IGP awards cash prizes, certificates to 22 policemen

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar distributed prizes worth Rs 9 lakh and commendation certificates among 22 officers and officials of Faisalabad region at Central Police Office, here Tuesday.

Four police teams had traced and arrested the dangerous suspects and murderers involved in robbery, dacoity and kidnapping for ransom.

SP Iqbal Town, Faisalabad Irtaza Kumail and DSP Batala Colony Muhammad Tariq Malik were given certificates of appreciation for arresting dangerous suspects involved in dozens of dacoities and robberies, while sub-inspector Abdul Wahab included in the team was given 75,000, constables Hasnain Ahmed, Tahir Sajjad, Naseer Ahmed and Ali Raza were awarded with 35,000 per person along with certificates of appreciation.

SP Iqbal Town Faisalabad, Irtaza Kumail, SP Sadar Division Azhar Javed and DSP Bilal Mansoor were awarded commendation certificates for arresting the suspects of kidnapping for ransom in the area of police station Dijkot, while sub-inspector Hammad Yusuf was awarded 75,000, ASI Muhammad Javed 50,000, head constable Waqas 40 thousand and constable Yasir was given 35,000 along with certificates of appreciation.

The officers and personnel of Chiniot police were awarded prizes for arresting the suspects who kidnapped and killed a 15-year-old child. Inspector Tahir Khan was given one lakh, sub-inspector Zafar Iqbal was given 50,000, rupees constables Muhammad Qasim, Madad Shah and Muhammad Naeem were given 35,000 each along with commendation certificates.

IG Punjab while appreciating the performance of the awarded officers directed to perform their duties more diligently than before.