IGP Awards Cash Reward To Cop For Saving Drowning Girls
Umer Jamshaid Published August 22, 2022 | 08:23 PM
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon Monday lauded the valiant action of a cop who risked his own life to save three girls from drowning in flood in Korangi stream and gave him a cash reward
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon Monday lauded the valiant action of a cop who risked his own life to save three girls from drowning in flood in Korangi stream and gave him a cash reward.
In a simple ceremony organized at Central Police Office (CPO) Karachi, IGP awarded a cash reward of Rs 0.1 million and commendation certificate to police constable Sikandar.
On the occasion senior police officers were also present.
It must be mentioned that Sikandar, a police constable posted at the Baloch Colony police station, took three girls out of the flood in Korangi stream and brought them to a safe place without caring for his own life.