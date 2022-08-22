IGP awards cash reward to cop for saving drowning girls

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon Monday lauded the valiant action of a cop who risked his own life to save three girls from drowning in flood in Korangi stream and gave him a cash reward

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon Monday lauded the valiant action of a cop who risked his own life to save three girls from drowning in flood in Korangi stream and gave him a cash reward.

In a simple ceremony organized at Central Police Office (CPO) Karachi, IGP awarded a cash reward of Rs 0.1 million and commendation certificate to police constable Sikandar.

On the occasion senior police officers were also present.

It must be mentioned that Sikandar, a police constable posted at the Baloch Colony police station, took three girls out of the flood in Korangi stream and brought them to a safe place without caring for his own life.