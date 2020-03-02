IGP awards Charsadda police with prizes over safe recovery of kidnapped boy

Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi awarded Charsadda police with cash prizes and commendation certificates on safe recovery of five years old kidnapped child and arrest of four kidnappers involved in the case in a ceremony held at CPO Peshawar today

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi awarded Charsadda police with cash prizes and commendation certificates on safe recovery of five years old kidnapped child and arrest of four kidnappers involved in the case in a ceremony held at CPO Peshawar today.

According to details on 24th February a five years old Muhammad Ayaz s/o Muhammad Naeem was kidnapped by unknown motorcyclists from Station Korona while returning from school.

The kidnappers on telephone demanded Rs. 60 millions ransom money from the father of the kidnapee for the safe release of his son.

Different police teams were constituted so as to ensure safe recovery of the kidnapee.

The police team in light of the telephone call and cellular forensic information raided at Hassan Abdal and safely recovered the kidnapped child and also arrested the four kidnapers involved in this heinous crime.

The police team also took into possession the mobile sims and arms used in this case.

Addressing on the occasion the IGP KPK Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi commended the courageous performance and professional commitment of the police party by saying that the in-time action of the police foiled the nefarious designs of the kidnappers.

The IGP informed that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police had always come to the attached expectations of the people in every hour of trial.

He said that the efforts made by the Charsadda police for working out the case were worth emulating for the whole force which added new feathers to the rich history of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police.

The IGP said that police jawans who put their lives in danger in line of duty are precious asset of the force.

The IGP encouraged the awardees and hoped that they would earn more laurels for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa force through their professionalism in future too.

The Police jawans who were awarded cash prizes and commendation certificates included DSP Adnan Azam, DSP Saeed Azam, Inspector Wilayat Khan, Sub Inspector Javed Khan, Sub Inspector Ishfaq Khan, Sub Inspector Jehangir Khan, Assistant Sub Inspector Asif Khan, Assistant Sub Inspector Riaz Khan, Head Constable Nauman Ijaz, Constable Iftekharuddin and Constable Alamgir.

RPO Mardan Sher Akbar Khan and Chief Staff Officer Yasin Farooq were also present on this occasion.