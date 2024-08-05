IGP Awards Commendation Letter To DIG
Umer Jamshaid Published August 05, 2024 | 09:04 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has congratulated DIG Hamayun Bashir Tarar for topping the 119th National Management Course.
Dr Usman Anwar awarded DIG Hamayun Bashir Tarar a special commendation letter.
In 119th National Management Course officers from various departments across the country participated.
The IGP said that Hamayun Bashir Tarar's first position in the significant professional course was a matter of pride for the Pakistan Police Service. Hamayun Bashir Tarar recently served as DIG Headquarters in Punjab Police.
