Open Menu

IGP Awards Commendation Letter To DIG

Umer Jamshaid Published August 05, 2024 | 09:04 PM

IGP awards commendation letter to DIG

Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has congratulated DIG Hamayun Bashir Tarar for topping the 119th National Management Course

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has congratulated DIG Hamayun Bashir Tarar for topping the 119th National Management Course.

Dr Usman Anwar awarded DIG Hamayun Bashir Tarar a special commendation letter.

In 119th National Management Course officers from various departments across the country participated.

The IGP said that Hamayun Bashir Tarar's first position in the significant professional course was a matter of pride for the Pakistan Police Service. Hamayun Bashir Tarar recently served as DIG Headquarters in Punjab Police.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Punjab From

Recent Stories

DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

8 hours ago
 Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, f ..

Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP

8 hours ago
 Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's bod ..

Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua

8 hours ago
 Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

9 hours ago
 LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic se ..

LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II

9 hours ago
 MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals ..

MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon

9 hours ago
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Kh ..

PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..

9 hours ago
 KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug add ..

KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..

9 hours ago
 Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal

Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal

9 hours ago
 Shining children of police officers get laptops

Shining children of police officers get laptops

9 hours ago
 Reforms being introduced to streamline tax collect ..

Reforms being introduced to streamline tax collection system in province: SMBR

9 hours ago
 SSP visits families of martyred cops to pay tribut ..

SSP visits families of martyred cops to pay tribute

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan