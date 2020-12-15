UrduPoint.com
IGP Awards CTD, IB Officials Over Best Performance

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 09:03 PM

IGP awards CTD, IB officials over best performance

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ):Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi Tuesday said that continuous successes were being achieved against terrorists, target killers and narcotics dealers in the province due to effective coordination among police and other law enforcing agencies.

This he stated, while addressing at the reward distribution ceremony held at CPO Peshawar. The ceremony arranged in recognition of meritorious services of Kohat and Bannu Police, Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and Intelligence Bureau (IB) officials.

It is worth mentioning here that Kohat police, CTD and IB officials had arrested the accused involved in the killings of 3 persons in two different incidents of sectarianism, while, Bannu police have foiled an attempt of smuggling and recovered huge cache of narcotics from the hidden cavities of a truck.

Addressing on the occasion, IGP KP Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi commended hard work and professional commitment of police, CTD jawans and IB officials in the above three mentioned cases.

He said over all best policing were being observed in the province due to their collective efforts and effective coordination.

The IGP particularly referred to the exemplary coordination existing between police and other security agencies which resulted into the arrest of many hard core terrorists, extortionists, kidnappers and drug peddlers.

The IGP reaffirmed his commitment that reward and punishment will go side by side in the force and those exhibiting good performance will be generously awarded and those found on wrong foot will be proceeded against as per law.

The IGP maintained that being a force commander he feels pride and satisfaction to award jawans on their gallantry acts in the field and urged the awardees to further intensity their efforts against the anti-state elements and add more feathers in the rich cap of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police.

The police officers and jawans awarded on this occasion included the then SP operation Kohat (presently DPO Kuram) Tahir Iqbal, DSP City Bashir Dad, DSP Special Branch Mujeeb-ur-Rehman, DSP CTD Umar Hayat, SHO MRS police station Islamuddin, SHO PS City Fayyaz Khan, SHO PS Cantt Qismat Khan, Incharge DSB Azmat Khan,Reader to DPO Khan Afsar and Bannu police SHO Sabir Hussain Baloch, HC Shahbaz Ali Shah, HC Tariq Nawaz, HC Zahir Nawaz, FC Jehangir Khan, FC Abdul Wahab and FC Amanullah.

Additional IGP Headquarters Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmed, Additional IGP investigation Feroze Shah, DIG Kohat Hafeez Tayyab Cheema, DIG Finance and Procurement Saleem Marwat and PSO to IGP Samad Khan were also present in the ceremony.

