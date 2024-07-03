IGP Awards Ghazi Medals To 18 Constables Of Bahawalpur Region
Muhammad Irfan Published July 03, 2024 | 06:56 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar awarded the Ghazi Medals to 18 constables from the Bahawalpur region at the Central Police Office, here on Wednesday.
He informed the ceremony that Names of all police officers, who sacrifice their body parts in the line of duty, are inscribed on the Ghazi Wall at the Central Police Office.
The recipients included 15 from Rahim Yar Khan, two from Bahawalnagar, and One from Bahawalpur. Six constables from Rahim Yar Khan police, who were severely injured in a rocket attack by miscreants, were honoured with Ghazi Medals. Constable Adeel Jameel, who lost his eyesight and became disabled due to firing by criminals, was also awarded the Ghazi Medal for his extraordinary diligence and bravery.
The Ghazi officers from Rahim Yar included Head Constables Muhammad Jameel, Altaf Hussain, Kaleemullah, Constables Muhammad Asif, Muhammad Naveed, Muneer Ahmed, Muhammad Imran Tabbasum, Abdul Razzaq, Abdul Tahir, Muhammad Adeel Jameel, Ammar Hassan, Saifullah, Sherbaz, Daniyal islam, and Shehbaz Saleem from Rahim Yar Khan district.
Additionally, Gulab Ali and Rashid Mahmood from Bahawalnagar district and Constable Shahid Bashir from Bahawalpur district were given awards. The IGP mentioned that over Rs. 130 million had been spent on the treatment and encouragement of more than 2,000 Ghazi officers since last year.
The Ghazi officers expressed their gratitude, stating that declaring injured police officers as Ghazis and awarding them medals and facilities was a historic step by the IGP Punjab.
The ceremony was attended by Additional IG Welfare and Finance, Additional IG Punjab, Commandant Police College Chung, SP Investigation Lahore, ASP Township Lahore, and other officers.
