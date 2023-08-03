Open Menu

IGP Awards Ghazi Medals To Brave Police Personnel

Faizan Hashmi Published August 03, 2023 | 09:23 PM

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that the officers and personnel injured in operations against dangerous dacoits, bandits, drug dealers and other anti-social elements are valuable assets of the departmen

He said this while speaking at a function organized in the honor of Ghazi police officers and personnel, at the Central Police Office on Thursday.

The IGP said that all possible care is being taken for the best treatment and speedy recovery of their brave personnel. He said that the Names of these brave Ghazis of the department are being recorded on the Ghazi Wall constructed in the Central Police Office and all possible steps are being taken to honor them.

In the ceremony, the IG Punjab awarded Ghazi Medals to the brave officers and personnel who did not care about their lives during duty. These brave soldiers of Punjab Police were seriously injured in the encounter with dangerous criminals in various districts including Lahore.

He paid tribute to the courage and bravery of Ghazi officers and personnel.

Constables Muhammad Arshad, Muhammad Siddique and Muhammad Bashir from Lahore are among the recipients of Ghazi Medal. SP Mati Ullah from Mianwali, Inspector Iqbal Khan, SP Muhammad Sharif from DG Khan, DSP Tahir Sikandar from Rawalpindi, Sub-Inspector Muhammad Riaz and Constable Mazhar Hussain, Inspector Sher Muhammad from Khushab, DSP Nasir Abbas from Faisalabad, Inspector Basharat Ali, Sub-Inspector Javed Masih, Muhammad Afzal were also awarded the Ghazi Medal.

Toba Tek Singh DSP Abdul Saboor, Vehari sub-inspector Naik Mohammad, Narowal inspector Ghulam Haider, Okara inspector Rao Irshad Ahmed, inspector Tahir Waheed were also given Ghazi medals.

Inspector Muhammad Ashraf from Khanewal, ASI Nadeem Baig, Kasur ASI Muhammad Ismail, Constable Muhammad Anwar and Inspector Ghulam Nabi from Bahawalnagar were also awarded Ghazi Medals. DIG Welfare Ghazi Muhammad Salahuddin and AIG Ismailur Rehman Kharak and other officers were also present in the medal presentation ceremony.

