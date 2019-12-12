IGP awards Investigation officers on working out blind murder case

The Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Muhammad Naeem Khan awarded Hangu police investigation officers on working out a blind murder case which has no direct evidence

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ):The Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Muhammad Naeem Khan awarded Hangu police investigation officers on working out a blind murder case which has no direct evidence.

According to details some unknown accused in darkness fired and killed one Rizwan Ahmad s/o Hazrat Kareem r/o Togh Sarai on his wedding night in the jurisdiction of police station Saddar Hangu district.

The investigation of this blind murder case was entrusted to investigation officer SI Niamat Ullah.

He conducted a thorough investigation on scientific lines. During course of investigation the accused was traced through CDR data.

The bride of the deceased and the accused were in love with each other and she used two sim cards registered in the name of her father. On one sim she was in contact with the deceased and on the other with her lover. Both accused and the woman confessed their crime in the court.

The investigation officer conducted the investigation in such a skilful manner that not only ensured conviction and sentencing of the accused by the trial court, but the same was also upheld by the Peshawar High Court in its judgment.

The Advocate General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa conveyed the appreciation court to the Inspector General of Police and recommended him for commendation for conducting a scientific and professional investigation in the instant case.

The IGP Dr Muhammad Naeem Khan Wednesday called the investigation officer SI Niamat Ullah into his office where he was awarded Rs20 thousands cash amount and commendation certificate.

Addressing on the occasion the IGP held in high esteem the investigation skill of Niamat Ullah and termed him a precious asset of the force.

The IGP informed that best and standardized investigation was the ornament of the police officer added that through scientific investigation blind and difficult cases can be worked out easily and the affected people be assured easy and quick dispensation of justice.

The IGP appreciated the professional acumen, skill and efforts of Niamat Ullah and asked police jawan of the force to emulate him in the field.

The IGP was so impressed from the investigation of Niamat Ullah in this case that he directed for making it a "case study" for police officers undergoing training at PTC Hangu and specialised police school of investigation for guidance.

Chief Of Staff DIG Yaseen Farooq, PSO Muhammad Aleem Khan and Director Public Relations to IGP were also present on this occasion.