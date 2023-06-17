UrduPoint.com

IGP Awards Medals To Heirs Of Martyrs, Ghazis

Muhammad Irfan Published June 17, 2023 | 11:22 PM

IGP awards medals to heirs of martyrs, Ghazis

Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has awarded gold medals to heirs of 24 martyrs and silver medals to 25 Ghazis of Punjab police

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has awarded gold medals to heirs of 24 martyrs and silver medals to 25 Ghazis of Punjab police.

Speaking at the ceremony of awarding medals to police martyrs and Ghazis at the Central Police Office (CPO) here on Saturday, he said that martyrs and Ghazis of Punjab police have secured the future of the country by offering their lives and blood for the protection of lives and property of citizens.

The IGP said Punjab police would never forget the sacrifices of its martyrs, adding that steps were being taken under a comprehensive strategy to give private homes to the families of martyrs who embraced martyrdom before 2017. He said that priority measures were being taken by the Welfare Branch for the early rehabilitation, treatment and provision of prosthetic limbs and equipment to police Ghazis while medals were being awarded to brave Ghazis who have successfully completed the most important mission.

According to detail, the martyrs were from DG Khan , Muzaffargarh, Rahim Yar Khan, Rajanpur, Bahawalnagar, Punjab Highway Patrol, Punjab Constabulary, CTD and training police personnel were included while the Ghazis were from DG Khan, Rahim Yar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Bahawalnagar, officials of PC, Traffic and Mandi Bahauddin police were includes.

DIG Headquarters Humayun Bashir Tarar, DIG Welfare Ghazi Muhammad Salahuddin, DIG Logistics Athar Ismail Amjad and AIG Discipline Ahsan Saifullah were also present.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Traffic Rahim Yar Khan Bahawalnagar Mandi Bahauddin Muzaffargarh Rajanpur Ghazi 2017 Gold Silver From Blood

Recent Stories

Putin hails 'balanced approach' of African countri ..

Putin hails 'balanced approach' of African countries on Ukraine conflict

2 minutes ago
 Putin hails 'balanced approach' of African countri ..

Putin hails 'balanced approach' of African countries on Ukraine conflict

14 minutes ago
 Tennis: 's-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collate ..

Tennis: 's-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated

14 minutes ago
 Ton-up Khawaja keeps England at bay in Ashes opene ..

Ton-up Khawaja keeps England at bay in Ashes opener

12 minutes ago
 UN chief calls for equal land rights for women to ..

UN chief calls for equal land rights for women to stop land degradation

12 minutes ago
 No Grounds for Grain Deal Extension as Promises Ma ..

No Grounds for Grain Deal Extension as Promises Made to Russia Unfulfilled - Kre ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.