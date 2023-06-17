IGP awards medals to heirs of martyrs, Ghazis

Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has awarded gold medals to heirs of 24 martyrs and silver medals to 25 Ghazis of Punjab police

Speaking at the ceremony of awarding medals to police martyrs and Ghazis at the Central Police Office (CPO) here on Saturday, he said that martyrs and Ghazis of Punjab police have secured the future of the country by offering their lives and blood for the protection of lives and property of citizens.

The IGP said Punjab police would never forget the sacrifices of its martyrs, adding that steps were being taken under a comprehensive strategy to give private homes to the families of martyrs who embraced martyrdom before 2017. He said that priority measures were being taken by the Welfare Branch for the early rehabilitation, treatment and provision of prosthetic limbs and equipment to police Ghazis while medals were being awarded to brave Ghazis who have successfully completed the most important mission.

According to detail, the martyrs were from DG Khan , Muzaffargarh, Rahim Yar Khan, Rajanpur, Bahawalnagar, Punjab Highway Patrol, Punjab Constabulary, CTD and training police personnel were included while the Ghazis were from DG Khan, Rahim Yar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Bahawalnagar, officials of PC, Traffic and Mandi Bahauddin police were includes.

DIG Headquarters Humayun Bashir Tarar, DIG Welfare Ghazi Muhammad Salahuddin, DIG Logistics Athar Ismail Amjad and AIG Discipline Ahsan Saifullah were also present.