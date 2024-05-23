IGP awards silver medals to 21 Ghazi officers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar awarded silver medals to 21 Ghazis of Rawalpindi region, 11 from Attock and one from Chakwal police, here on Thursday.

A ceremony was organised at the Central Police Office in this regard.

The IGP said the Names of Ghazi officers were being engraved on the Ghazi wall of the Central Police Office. He said Ghazi package facilities were being provided to them and more measures would be taken to honour and encourage those officers.

