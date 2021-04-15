IGP Balochistan dismisses DSP legal Ashraf Ali from services for involving smuggling illegal vehicles

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Balochistan dismissed Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP Legal Ashraf Ali Kakar from the service for involving of smuggling of two non-customs vehicles, on Thursday.

DSP Legal Ashraf Ali Kakar was trying to smuggle two non-customs vehicles to another province when he was arrested by KPK police in 2018.

A Faujdari case was registered against him which is still pending in the court.

An inquiry was held against DSP Legal Ashraf Ali Kakar as he was found guilty during the inquiry.

Today, the IG Police Balochistan listened to the DSP and gave him an opportunity to defend himself. He failed to defend himself. Therefore, DSP Ashraf Ali Kakar has been removed from the service by IGP Balochistan.