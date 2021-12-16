UrduPoint.com

IGP Balochistan Dismisses DSP Panjgur From Service On Charge Of Corruption

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 09:53 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :Inspector General Police (IGP) Balochistan Muhammad Tahir Rana (Hilal Shujaat) on Thursday terminated DSP Panjgur Mureed Hussain Bugti from his service as he was found involved in corruption during investigation.

According to spokesman of Police, IGP Balochistan started investigation from DSP Panjgur in case of corruption after receiving complaints against him.

The IGP Muhammad Tahir Rana dismissed the DSP Panjgur from service when he was found guilty of taking bribe from his subordinate after conducting investigation.

