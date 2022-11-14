UrduPoint.com

IGP Balochistan For Brotherly Relations Between Police And Public

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 14, 2022 | 08:15 PM

Inspector General Police (IGP) Balochistan Mr. Abdul Khaliq Sheikh on Monday said efforts were being made to enhance the capacity of police to maintain law and order situation in a better way and ensure durable peace in the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 )

He expressed these views while addressing the inauguration ceremony of Police Station Shaheed DSP Jameel Kakar and Police Station Jinnah Town Quetta.

DIG Quetta Ghulam Azfar Maisar, SSP Operation Abdul Haq Imrani, SSP Investigation Asad Nasir, other officers and Local dignitaries were present on the occasion.

The Inspector General of Balochistan Police said that the blood of the martyrs would not go in vain saying that martyrs would always be remembered in golden words.

He urged the importance of an atmosphere of brotherhood between the police and the people and added that safety of life and property of the people was the first priority of the police.

Earlier, Instructions of Inspector General of Police Balochistan, Shaheed Jameel Kakar Police Station was inaugurated by Shahid Jameel Kakar son of Shaheed Jameel Kakar at Killi Umar and Jinnah Town Police Station was inaugurated by Nimra daughter of Shaheed Ramazan.

