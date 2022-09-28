UrduPoint.com

IGP Balochistan Inaugurates CTD Police Station In Sibi

Muhammad Irfan Published September 28, 2022 | 08:29 PM

Inspector General Police (IGP) Balochistan Abdul Khaliq Sheikh on Wednesday inaugurated a building of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Police Station in Sibi district

Talking to media after inauguration of CTD Police Station, he said that measures were being taken to enhance capacity of police in order to maintain durable peace in the province.

Talking to media after inauguration of CTD Police Station, he said that measures were being taken to enhance capacity of police in order to maintain durable peace in the province.

He said that law and order situation had improved in Balochsitan after breaking backbone of terrorists in the province.

The top official of Police said that eight drug dealers had been killed in an operation against drug dealers in Quetta with the aim to eliminate narcotics business for interest of youth and save them from curse of narcotics in the area.

He said that Women Police Station would start working soon in Turbat which would help in provision of justice to women of the area.

"Salaries of police in Balochistan are less as compared to other provinces," IG Balochistan Police said, adding that chief minister Balochistan had assured to bring the salary of the police personnel at par with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police.

He said the compensation of the martyred officials would also be increased, saying that police were performing complete services in 7 districts of Balochistan.

