IGP Balochistan inaugurates first Women Police Station

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Inspector General Police (IGP) Balochistan Mohsin Hassan Butt on Friday inaugurated first women police station in Quetta for provision of justice to women in the province.

The event was attended by Country Representative of UN Women Pakistan Project Sharmila Rasool, Syed Fida Hassan, SSP Operation Abdul Haq Imrani, SSP Arsala and a large number of women serving in various fields of life.

Addressing the function, IG Police Balochistan Mohsin Hassan Butt said that according to the traditional environment in the province, he had been striving to establish a separate police station for women so that women can lodge their complaints with confidence in a better and peaceful environment. He said that all the staff of the police station, including the officers and women would play their role in solving the problems of women under one roof saying that the establishment of the first women police station played an important role.

The IG also appreciated the invaluable services of former DIG Quetta Abdul Razzaq Cheema for the construction and completion of various police stations in the province with great diligence during his deployment.

He hoped that the Women Police Station would play an effective role in the issues of women and besides the police station and the police department, the name of the province would be brightened through their best performances.

Addressing the ceremony, Country Representative of UN Women Pakistan Sharmila Rasool hoped that the establishment of Women Police Station would be helpful in provision of justice to women which would be a milestone in the delivery of justice to women in the province. "I am happy that a practical police station has been set up in Balochistan, a large province of Pakistan," she said adding that Balochistan Police was playing a very important role for this as there would be a place where women could lodge their grievances with confidence.