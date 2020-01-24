IGP Balochistan lauds NIM for holding training course for police

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Balochistan Mohsin Hassan Butt on Friday lauded National Institute of Management for holding three weeks training course to 34 police officers and hoped that they would utilize their abilities for betterment of police department

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony of training course at National Institute of Management (NIM) here.

IGP Balochistan said the training course was useful for police department so that the police personnel could perform in a better way in future.

He said police capabilities would be enhanced to make security in the province better, adding measures are being taken to improve the morale of police in order to maintain connection with public for security in the areas.

IGP Butt said digital system has been initiated in police stations to reduce crime activities in the province.

He said it was also responsibility of police personnel to ensure good behavior with public for gaining their confidence.

IGP Butt also distributed certificates among 34 police officers who completed their training course from NIM.