UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IGP Balochistan Lauds NIM For Holding Training Course For Police

Muhammad Irfan 48 seconds ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 10:52 PM

IGP Balochistan lauds NIM for holding training course for police

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Balochistan Mohsin Hassan Butt on Friday lauded National Institute of Management for holding three weeks training course to 34 police officers and hoped that they would utilize their abilities for betterment of police department

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Balochistan Mohsin Hassan Butt on Friday lauded National Institute of Management for holding three weeks training course to 34 police officers and hoped that they would utilize their abilities for betterment of police department.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony of training course at National Institute of Management (NIM) here.

IGP Balochistan said the training course was useful for police department so that the police personnel could perform in a better way in future.

He said police capabilities would be enhanced to make security in the province better, adding measures are being taken to improve the morale of police in order to maintain connection with public for security in the areas.

IGP Butt said digital system has been initiated in police stations to reduce crime activities in the province.

He said it was also responsibility of police personnel to ensure good behavior with public for gaining their confidence.

IGP Butt also distributed certificates among 34 police officers who completed their training course from NIM.

Related Topics

Balochistan Police From

Recent Stories

No corruption scandal surfaced during PTI govt's o ..

43 seconds ago

Prime Minister's address at World Economic Forum t ..

45 seconds ago

Special stall set up to provide wheat flour on fix ..

47 seconds ago

Encroachment on Edhi Foundation's plot: AET summon ..

51 seconds ago

Security situation reviewed regarding cricket matc ..

9 minutes ago

Trump Admin. Exaggerates Emissions From California ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.