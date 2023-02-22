UrduPoint.com

IGP Balochistan Leads Barkhan Investigation, Says Spokesman

Sumaira FH Published February 22, 2023 | 05:50 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :A spokesman of the Balochistan Police on Wednesday said that Inspector General of Police Balochistan Abdul Khaliq Sheikh was investigating the incident of Barkhan's gruesome killing under his own supervision.

He said, in a statement, "Protesters were assured that steps are being taken to recover the missing family members a positive development is expected soon." The spokesman noted that special teams of the police have been dispatched to recover the abductees on the basis of secret information. Tuesday night, the police conducted raids at the residences of Sardar Abdul Rahman Khetran in Quetta and Barkhan By fulfilling the important basic requirements of post-mortem and FIR transparent investigation, the accused will be brought to justice, he added.

Underlining the need for a fair probe into the Barkhan incident, the spokesman stressed "even if influential personalities are found to be involved in the matter, uniform implementation of the law will be ensured and no respect will be given to influential persons because of their status.

He urged the protesting Marri tribesmen to remain silent, saying, "In view of the difficulties in the progress of the legal proceedings, protestors should remain calm.

Quoting IG Police Balochistan, he said that strict action will be taken against the officers of LEAs guilty of negligence and carelessness in the matter.

"A transparent investigation of the incident under the leadership of the IG is the first priority of the police," he maintained.

